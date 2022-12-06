V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.69 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

