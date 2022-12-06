V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in V.F. by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in V.F. by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.