Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 4,227 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

BC stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

