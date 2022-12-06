Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 645 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 616,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 39.8% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

