Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $43,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3,552.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,283 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $30,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 243.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 636,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.18, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

