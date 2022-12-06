Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ryanair by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.63) to €18.20 ($19.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $125.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.