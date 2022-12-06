Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of News by 71.2% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of News by 6,064.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in News by 90,759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News



News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

