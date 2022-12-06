Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at $70,305,556.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312 over the last ninety days. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.