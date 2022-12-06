Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $665,000 Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,800,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,046,000 after buying an additional 96,704 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,049,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,805,000 after buying an additional 96,345 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,343,000 after buying an additional 631,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,569,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after buying an additional 169,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SWCH opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 13.82%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

