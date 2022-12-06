Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.1% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 137.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 471,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 218.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $164.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

