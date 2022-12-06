Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after purchasing an additional 144,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 64.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,948,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 764,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 561,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 15.4% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 113,333 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Price Performance

Shares of TTM opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.