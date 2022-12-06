Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

