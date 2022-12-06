Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 8,860 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 154.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $20,318,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.30. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

