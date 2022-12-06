Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $126.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

