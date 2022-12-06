Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in DT Midstream by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,940,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,548,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DT Midstream by 129.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 153.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 780,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,259,000 after buying an additional 472,774 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.