Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Coupang by 1,125.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Coupang by 2,615.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 418.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in Coupang by 28.8% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Insider Activity

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 288,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,776,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,366,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 288,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,776,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,366,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $29,632,835. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CLSA lowered Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

