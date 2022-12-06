Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR Price Performance

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,649.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,262.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,238.86.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.