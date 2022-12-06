Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.24.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

