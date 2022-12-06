Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 25.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 71.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,333,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,639. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.