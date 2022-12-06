Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 922 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.44. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.76 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

