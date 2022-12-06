Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $696,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1,150.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,608.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,260 shares of company stock worth $11,196,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

