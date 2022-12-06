Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Raymond James

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.65.

Shares of VEEV opened at $167.24 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $274.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,403,697 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

