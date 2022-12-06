Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,945,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,700,000.

XPDB stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

