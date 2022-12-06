Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCOB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

SCOB stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $433.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

