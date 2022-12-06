Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 29,694 USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of USHG Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get USHG Acquisition alerts:

USHG Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:HUGS opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

USHG Acquisition Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USHG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USHG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.