Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 68,456 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,948,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 117.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AUY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.16%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

