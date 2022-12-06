Virtu Financial LLC Invests $297,000 in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:ERJ opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Embraer had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Embraer Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

