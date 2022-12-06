Virtu Financial LLC Invests $302,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.91.

ANSYS Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.