Virtu Financial LLC Invests $311,000 in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 307.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

