Virtu Financial LLC Invests $316,000 in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Resources Connection by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RGP stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $648.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Maltzan Marco Von purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at $647,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maltzan Marco Von purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGP shares. Bank of America upgraded Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Resources Connection Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.