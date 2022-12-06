Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,407,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 157,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 117,334 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 699,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 499,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 303,400 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPCA opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

