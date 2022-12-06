Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 33,989 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,989 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,882 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,008,000 after purchasing an additional 979,918 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,403,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

