Virtu Financial LLC Sells 21,374 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,374 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 115,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

