Virtu Financial LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:MSGE opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $401.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

