Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEN. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEN opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $24.45.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.