Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEN. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEN opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

