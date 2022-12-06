Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion.

Vistra Stock Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. Vistra has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,757.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,757.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

