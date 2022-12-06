W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

