Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,765 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Webster Financial worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 48,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,713,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,511,000 after purchasing an additional 418,886 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Webster Financial Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

