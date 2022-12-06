Wedbush Comments on Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

PSTG opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 732.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 42.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 632.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,463 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

