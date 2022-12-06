Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $45,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 340.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $403,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $230.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.53. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

