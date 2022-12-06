Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $43,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,305 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 534,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 317,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.