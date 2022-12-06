Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 341,910 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 341,910 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.47% of Western Midstream Partners worth $44,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,296 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

WES opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

About Western Midstream Partners



Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

