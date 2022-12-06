Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 402,012 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 5,622.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,162 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $39,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,619,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in BancFirst by 264.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BancFirst by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Performance

BancFirst stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $118.07.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $150.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANF. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BancFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.