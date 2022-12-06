Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,854 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.41% of First Hawaiian worth $40,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

