Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.40% of Black Knight worth $41,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 62.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,309,000 after acquiring an additional 134,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after buying an additional 117,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,399,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,282,000 after buying an additional 259,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Trading Down 2.3 %

Black Knight stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Knight Profile

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.