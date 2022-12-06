Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,871 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $45,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

