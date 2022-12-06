Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.55% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $42,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

