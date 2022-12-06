Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,637 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.55% of AGCO worth $40,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

