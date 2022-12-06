Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $38.10 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,267 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 95,997 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of VMware worth $38,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $93,475,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in VMware by 11,215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $84,012,000 after buying an additional 730,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VMware by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $484,088,000 after buying an additional 719,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

VMW stock opened at $119.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 430.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

