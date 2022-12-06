Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $40.71 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $40,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.